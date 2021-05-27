Ulster’s Louis Ludik announces retirement

Since arriving in Belfast, Ludik - who has 112 caps to his name - has been no stranger to the try line, which quickly earned him legendary status with Ulster supporters.

The South African spent the early days of his playing career honing his skills in Super Rugby before joining French club, Agen, for a season in 2013.

His move to Ulster Rugby marked the beginning of a seven year stretch which included a try on his debut versus Scarlets; his 100th appearance in front of a packed-out Kingspan Stadium against the same Welsh side; and more recently, claiming a brace of tries when Ulster faced Dragons at home in this season’s Guinness PRO14.

Ulster's Louis Ludik. Photo by John Dickson/DICKSONDIGITAL

Reflecting on his time with the club, Ludik - whose season was brought to a premature end after he suffered a concussion in November - said: “From the first moment it was announced that I was coming to Belfast, I was accepted, supported, and I felt at home.

“I gave it my all, every single time I stepped onto the field, to try and give back and continue the legacy of those who came before me, and to be deserving of the supporters who stood up for us, every week, without fail.

“Thank-you to everyone who has made my time at Ulster – the place I now call home – so special. Now the time has come for me to ‘Stand Up For The Ulster Men’ next to the field for the rest of my days.”

Ulster Rugby Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said Ludik would leave a ‘lasting legacy’.

“Louis’ contribution to the province will have a lasting legacy.

“As a top-class professional both on and off the field, we will miss what he brought to the club as a player and, more significantly, as a person where he brought a sense of enjoyment and positivity to everything he did.

“We wish Louis and his family the very best for the future and thank him for everything he has given to Ulster over the past seven years.”

Cpatain Iain Henderson also paid tribute to the outgoing Ludik, hailing him as ‘one of our own’.

“Louis has brought so much to the club during his time with the province, and I would like to thank him for that on behalf of all the players he has ran out onto the pitch alongside, both past and present.

“He is a true Ulster man now, and we are proud to call him one of our own.”

