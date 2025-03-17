WATCH: Pre-match scenes ahead of Schools' Cup final and former Ireland international gives his view prior to Royal School Armagh vs Wallace High

Supporters of both Royal School Armagh and Wallace High are getting behind their teams at Ravenhill this afternoon as they chase Schools’ Cup glory.

While Armagh haven’t won the famous competition since 2004, Lisburn-based Wallace are chasing a maiden triumph having previously been beaten in five finals.

The pair were set to meet in the 2020 showpiece decider but the match was ultimately cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands will pack inside the home of Ulster Rugby for a St Patrick’s Day showdown with familiar faces from both schools present to offer their support for respective schools.

Pre-match scenes at Ravenhill

The News Letter spoke to Brian McCall, who is a former Ireland international and also celebrated Schools’ Cup success with Royal School Armagh in 1977 before watching nephew John McCall lift the trophy 27 years later – you can listen to Brian’s pre-match thoughts in the video above.