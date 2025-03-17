WATCH: Pre-match scenes ahead of Schools' Cup final and former Ireland international gives his view prior to Royal School Armagh vs Wallace High
While Armagh haven’t won the famous competition since 2004, Lisburn-based Wallace are chasing a maiden triumph having previously been beaten in five finals.
The pair were set to meet in the 2020 showpiece decider but the match was ultimately cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thousands will pack inside the home of Ulster Rugby for a St Patrick’s Day showdown with familiar faces from both schools present to offer their support for respective schools.
The News Letter spoke to Brian McCall, who is a former Ireland international and also celebrated Schools’ Cup success with Royal School Armagh in 1977 before watching nephew John McCall lift the trophy 27 years later – you can listen to Brian’s pre-match thoughts in the video above.
There will be more coverage throughout the afternoon online, while you can also read a feature remembering Armagh’s ‘Captain Fantastic’ John McCall, who tragically passed away while playing for Ireland at the U19 World Cup just a matter of days after winning the Schools’ Cup here.