World champion Kyren Wilson produced a stunning performance to beat Judd Trump and win the Northern Ireland Open for the very first time.

Wilson, who became Crucible king back in May, made a blistering start to lead 7-1 after the first session at the Waterfront Hall.

Both players traded the opening two frames of the night session, with Trump then making it 8-3 after a sensational break of 143.

However, there was no stopping Wilson from lifting the trophy in frame twelve after a century of his own sealed a 9-3 win.

Kyren Wilson (right) lifted the Northern Ireland Open trophy after beating Judd Trump at the Waterfront Hall. Photo: World Snooker Tour

In front of a packed crowd at the Waterfront Hall, Wilson peeled off a break of 62 to take the opening frame and then got a snooker he required to pinch the second in an early psychological blow for Trump, who has previously lifted the Northern Ireland Open on four occasions.

32-year-old Wilson, who had never won a Home Nations series event prior to the success in Belfast, took command of the final as he made breaks of 81, 77, 77 and 88 to lead 6-0 against a shell-shocked Trump.

Both players had chances to win frame seven but a poor safety by Trump left Wilson in and he potted the final brown and the remaining colours to go even further ahead.

Trump received a good applause from the crowd as he made a break of 83 to claim the final frame of the afternoon session to trail 7-1.

The Alex Higgins trophy which was won by Kyren Wilson. Photo: World Snooker Tour

The crowd was firmly behind Trump as the evening session started and the Englishman compiled a break of 64 which was enough to make it 7-2. However, Wilson would move one away from victory after a break of 29 did the majority of the damage in a scrappy tenth frame that lasted over 40 minutes.

Trump’s break of 143 in frame eleven was the joint-highest of the tournament but Wilson responded to claim victory with a run of 119.