Travel Late Deals: This week's offers includes a fine dining escape at the Manor House Country Hotel, Enniskillen
CO FERMANAGH: Enjoy a luxurious 2-night countryside escape with A Taste of the Manor at the 4* Manor House Country Hotel, Enniskillen. Starting from £220 per night, the offer includes bed & breakfast, a fine dining experience at the award-winning Belleek Restaurant and a relaxed meal at the Cellar Bar & Bistro. Unwind with scenic walks, spa access and modern comforts — all with views of Lough Erne. Late (12 PM) checkout included. Visit manorhousecountryhotel.com for more information.
TURKEY: Dalaman, 3+ star Club Alize, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on May 5. Price: £469 per person based 2 adults and 2 children sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.
SPAIN: Costa Del Sol, Villa Francisco Frigiliana, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International, May 3. Price: £489 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.
CO DOWN: Enjoy a spring escape with 4* Burrendale Hotel, Newcastle. Starting from £175 per double room for bed, breakfast & three-course evening meal, this offer also includes complimentary late check out (12.30pm) and is available throughout April. Make sure to check out the leisure and spa facilities. (Sunday-Fridays only. Full prepayment at time of booking which is non-refundable). Visit www.burrendale.com for more information.
SPAIN: Malaga, 3 star BH Atarazanas Malaga Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on May 16. Price: £549 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.
CO WATERFORD: The Great Garden Escape at Faithlegg includes a two-night midweek stay with breakfast each morning, dinner on one night in the Roseville Rooms restaurant, a pass to one of Waterford’s must-see garden experiences (choose from Lafcadio Hearne Japanese Gardens, Curraghmore House & Gardens, or Mount Congreve) plus a wildflower welcome card to take home and plant in your own garden, costs from €450 for 2 people sharing. To book, call 051 382000 or visit www.faithlegg.com
CYPRUS: Evabelle, 2 Star +, Ayia Napa, SC, 7 nights from £469pps, from Belfast, May 14. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
SPAIN: Costa Dorada, California Palace, 4 Star, Salou, HB, 7 nights from £439pps, from Belfast, May 15. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
TURKEY: Club Evin, 3 Star, Marmaris, SC, 7 nights from £349pps, from Belfast, May 26. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
