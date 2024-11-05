Donald Trump has won Arizona completing sweep of all seven swing states.

Donald Trump has won the election and will be the 47th president of United States.

Trump received 312 electoral college votes - passing the 270 needed to win the presidency.

He has beat Kamala Harris, who received 226 electoral college votes.

In her concession speech, Kamala Harris said she had called Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory.

Harris said: “I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition, and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in a statement: “I know that many Londoners will be anxious about the outcome of the US Presidential election. Many will be fearful about what it will mean for democracy and for women's rights, or how the result impacts the situation in the Middle East or the fate of Ukraine. Others will be worried about the future of NATO or tackling the climate crisis.

“London is - and will always be - for everyone. We will always be pro-women, pro-diversity, pro-climate and pro-human rights. London is a place where we're proud of our diversity, proud of the contribution of all our communities and proud of our spirit of unity. These are some of the values that will continue to bind us together as Londoners.”

Liberal Democrat leader, Sir Ed Davey said: “This is a dark, dark day for people around the globe. The world’s largest economy and most powerful military will be led by a dangerous, destructive demagogue. The next president of the United States is a man who actively undermines the rule of law, human rights, international trade, climate action and global security. Millions of Americans – especially women and minorities – will be incredibly fearful about what comes next. We stand with them”.

When does Trump become president?

Donald Trump is now currently president-elect of the US. Trump and vice president-elect JD Vance will be sworn in on Inauguration Day, January 20 2025. Trump and Vance will then become the president and vice president.

How does the electoral college work?

Both candidates compete to win contests held across the 50 states. Each state has a certain number of electoral college votes. There are a total of 538 electoral college votes. The winner is the candidate who gets 270 or more.

The results in most states can be predicted due to them being either heavily democrat or republican leaning, however there are seven swing states which could go to either candidate.

