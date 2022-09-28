Anniversaries, awards and announcements for LMS

For not only is the Maiden City group marking 60 years of making music in the north west, they are also celebrating scooping an armful of awards at an all-Ireland awards ceremony during the summer AND announcing plans for the future.

LMS were thrilled to be recognised for their recent productions of Calamity Jane and The Sound of Music at the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) awards in Killarney. The group won:

Best Programme The Sound of Music; Best Stage Management The Sound of Music; Best Visual The Sound of Music; Spirit of AIMS adjudicator special award Donald Hill; Runner-up Best Overall show Calamity Jane; Runner-up Best House Management Calamity Jane; Runner up Best Chorus Calamity Jane; Runner up Best Actress in a supporting role, Rachel Harley and Runner up Best Female Singer Caitlyn McCrea.

Members of Londonderry Musical Society with their haul of awards from the Association of Irish Muscial Societies (AIMS) awards scheme

Not content to rest of their lyrical laurels, 60 members of LMS are currently in rehearsals for a special 60th anniversary concert which will be held in the Millennium Forum on Friday, November 18.

The Society will be joined by special guests and former LMS members Margaret Keys (Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady 2004) and Fr Eugene O’Hagan (Caliph in Kismet 1996).

They are also delighted to welcome Louis Fields (St Columb’s School of Music and resident organist in Agherton Parish Church of Ireland, Portstewart) as their Musical Director.

Over 60 members have joined up to take part in Londonderry Musical Society's 60th Anniversary concert in November

This concert is hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Londonderry and Limavady in aid of Rotary Charities including Foyle Hospice and Foyle Search and Rescue.

Tickets are on sale now and are available from LMS choir members, Rotary (Limavady and Londonderry) and the Millennium Forum on 028 71 264455 or online.