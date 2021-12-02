Apple Music have launched Replay, which similar to Spotify Wrapped gives a snapshot of the most streamed artists of 2021.

They have also released a new playlist featuring the top streamed songs of 2021, with artists like BTS, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd claimed the top spots.

So what is Apple Music Replay and how can you review your statistics?

What is Apple Music Replay?

Apple Music Replay is a showcase of the most streamed songs and artists of the year.

Users can also review their year and check out the top 10 albums that made their 2021 and how many hours they spent streaming them.

However, it does not have the shareable feature like Spotify Wrapped and there is no interactive recap on your personal figures for the year.

The most streamed song on Apple Music for 2021 was Dynamite by BTS.

How to get Apple Music Replay?

Apple Music Replay has now launched and you can access it if you have an Apple Music subscription.

To access, simply go to the ‌Apple Music‌ app, click on the "Listen Now" tab and scroll down to "‌Apple Music‌ Replay."

You can listen to the ‌Apple Music‌ Replay playlists on your iPhone or iPad, but if you want to see your personal round-up for the year, you will need to sign in outside of the app.

What was the most streamed song in 2021 on Apple Music?

The most streamed song on Apple Music for 2021 is "Dynamite." by K-Pop band BTS.

Apple Music does not include the exact plays. but the music video alone has an impressive 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

What was the most streamed album in 2021 on Apple Music?

The most streamed album of 2021 on Apple music is Good4U from breakthrough artist Olivia Rodrigo.

Who won Apple Music Awards for 2021?

The winners of the Apple Music Awards for 2021 were also announced with The Weeknd named top artist, H.E.R as songwriter of the year, and Olivia Rodrigo as Breakthrough Artist of the Year.