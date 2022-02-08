The annual Brit Awards are taking place tonight at the 02 Arena in London.

Some of the biggest names in music will be there, including Adele and Ed Sheeran.

Fans can expect red carpet style and dazzling live performances.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Brit Awards 2022.

Where are the Brit Awards being held?

The Brit Awards takes place at the O2 Arena in London.

Who is performing?

The Brit Awards knows how to put on a show and in 2022 they have a star-studded line-up.

Artists tipped to play include Adele, Anne-Marie, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Little Simz, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender.

Who’s nominated for a Brit award this year?

The nominations are led by Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave.

Adele, Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave are all up for four awards each, while Sam Fender, Central Cee and producer David Guetta have each been nominated for three.

The nominations feature the biggest number of female artists in other a decade, with nominations for Little Mix, Wolf Alice, London Grammar, Little Simz, Doja Cat, and more.

You can see the full list of nominations on the Brit Awards website here.

How can I watch the Brit Awards live?

You can still catch the Brit Awards even if you aren't at the 02.

You can watch the awards ceremony live on ITV and ITV Hub from 7pm.

The Brit Awards social media accounts will broadcast the red carpet event, with Munya Chawawa and Nella Rose hosting.

Why isn't Jack Whitehall hosting?

There will be one familiar face missing at the Brits this year.

Jack Whitehall stepped down from his role as presenter in 2021, after hosting the ceremony for four years.

The role will go to popular comedian Mo Gilligan, who will be making his Brits debut.

Gilligan is best known for his position as a judge on ITV's The Masked Singer.

Speaking to The Independent about stepping down, Whitehall said,

“It’ll be strange seeing someone else doing it because it has become a bit of a fixture for me and something that I look forward to each year but I’m sure Mo will do a great job.”