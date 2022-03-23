Brought to you by the teams behind long running Belfast club brand Shine & Belsonic Festival, Emerge Festival is a brand new weekend event coming to Belfast this summer.

Taking place on August 27 and 28th, at Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast, the festival is bringing world class international electronic artists and new talent to the stage.

With capacity for 20,000 attendees per day, Emerge will be the largest festival of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Emerge Festival Belfast: How to get tickets for Emerge Festival Boucher Road - and how much they cost

Here's everything you need to know, including the line-up and how to get your hands on tickets.

When do tickets for Emerge Festival go on sale?

Emerge Festival tickets go on sale on Tuesday, March 29 at 09:00am on Ticketmaster, you can find out more on their website here.

Tickets are available as day tickets, weekend tickets and there are ticket deposit plans available.

Are there presale tickets for Emerge Festival?

There are presale tickets available for Emerge Festival.

Presale tickets go on sale on Friday, March 25 at 09:00am.

You can sign up for presale tickets at Emerge's website here.

Is there an age restriction for Emerge Festival?

There is an age restriction for the festival, with all attendees needing to be 17+.

ID will be required for entry.

How much are tickets for Emerge Festival?

There are a variety of ticket options available for Emerge Festival, which is reflected in the ticket prices.

Early bird tickets are cheaper than standard tickets and they are available through presale.

Day tickets: Saturday & Sunday

Early Bird ticket: £55.00 subject to service charge

Standard ticket: £60.00 subject to service charge

Weekend Tickets

Early Bird: £95.00 subject to service charge

Standard: £105.00 subject to service charge

Emerge Festival Line-up

The festival has an exciting line-up which includes globally recognised electronic acts.

Here is the Emerge Festival line-up:

Headliners: Eric Prydz, Disclosure, Peggy Gou & Patrick Topping

Kettama, Mall Grab, Michael Bibi, DJ Seinfeld, Dusky, Special Request, FJAAK, Rebekah and many, many others.