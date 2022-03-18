The first BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend will be back this summer after being postponed since 2019, due to the pandemic.

The most anticipated festival event of the year will be held in Coventry's War Memorial Park, with acts such as Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris and George Ezra headlining.

Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets and how much they cost.

When do tickets for Radio 1 Big Weekend Coventry go on sale?

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday went on sale today at 08:30AM.

Tickets for Friday go on sale tonight at 6:30PM.

How can I get tickets for Radio 1 Big Weekend Coventry?

You can get tickets on Ticketmaster's website here.

Radio 1's Big Weekend event will see 60% of tickets go to local residents in and around Coventry, so there is only a limited amount of tickets available to purchase.

Here is how the tickets are allocated according to Radio 1:

Pot 1 – 60% of the tickets will initially be reserved Coventry City Council residents. These tickets will be reserved for seven days until 5pm on Thursday 24th March, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.

Pot 2 – 25% of the tickets will initially be reserved for those living in remaining ‘CV’ postcodes, all Birmingham ‘B’ postcodes and selected Leicester postcodes (LE1,2,3,4,5,6,8,9,10,17,18,19). These tickets will be reserved for seven days until 5pm on Thursday 24th March, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.

Pot 3 – The remaining 15% of tickets will be available for the rest of the UK.

How much Radio 1 Big Weekend Coventry tickets cost

Saturday and Sunday Tickets will cost £21.50 (+£4.50 booking fee per ticket).

Friday tickets cost £12.50 (+£2.50 booking fee per ticket).

Tickets can be either sold in pairs or individually with a maximum of two tickets per person.

Radio 1 Big Weekend Line-up

Here is the complete line-up for BBC's Radio 1 Big Weekend in Coventry.

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Main Stage: Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, Aitch, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Central Cee, Joel Corey, YUNGBLUD.

Future Sounds Stage: Sam Fender, Easy Life, Fontaine's D.C., KSI, Mimi Webb, Sigrid, Tom Grennan

BBC Music Introducing Stage: Artemas, Selina Sharma, Deyah, Jordn Mackampa, Tamara, Thomas Headon, USNA, Willow Kayne.

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Main Stage: George Ezra, Becky Hill, Dermot Kennedy, Jax Jones, Lorde, Mabel.

Future Sounds Stage: Foals, Alfie Templeman, Charli XCX, Griff, Holly Humberstone, Joy Crookes, Koffe, Wet Leg.

BBC Music Introducing Stage: Alfie Indra, Crawlers, Danniella Dee, Hope Tala, Lizzie Esau, piri and tommy, Queen Mills, Sad Night Dynamite.

Friday 27 May 2022

BBC Music Introducing Stage: Anish Kumar, Barry Can't Swim, Hannah Laing, Jaguar B2B ABSOLUTE, Junior SIMBA, Kilig, Lau.ra, TAAHLIAH.