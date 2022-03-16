Westlife have announced tour dates for Belfast's SSE Arena as part of their 'The Wild Dreams' Tour 2022.

In their first tour, since their reunion tour in 2019, Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian are once again taking to the road and performing across the UK & Ireland including an already sold-out headline show at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

The band announced the news of the Belfast tour dates via Twitter, tweeting,

'BELFAST! We are thrilled to announce that our ‘Wild Dreams’ Tour is coming to you on the 15th & 16th December Tickets on sale Friday 25th March at 9am!'

Here's everything you need to know about the latest tour date and how you can get tickets.

When do tickets go on sale for SSE tour date?

Westlife have added two shows at Belfast's SSE Arena on Tuesday, December 15 and Wednesday, December 16, 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 25 at 09:00am on Ticketmaster, you can find out more on their website here.

Is there presale for Westlife SSE tour date?

Details of presale tickets have not yet been confirmed.

How much are tickets for Westlife?

Ticket prices vary depending on where you are in the arena.

Seated tickets are available at £49.00, £65.00 and £95.00.

Standing tickets are £60.00.

Westlife UK and Ireland tour dates

Westlife will be playing nearly 50 tour dates across the UK and Ireland in 2022.

You can find out the full list of events on their website here.