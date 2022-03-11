Phoebe Bridgers 'Reunion Tour' 2022: How to get tickets for Fairview Park tour date - and how much they cost
Phoebe Bridgers has announced a tour date in Ireland for June 2022, here's how you can get tickets when they go on sale today.
Award-winning singer songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has announced a Dublin tour date on the European leg of her 2022, 'Reunion' tour.
These will be the ‘Punisher’ singer-songwriter's first UK and Ireland tour dates since 2018, with gigs lined up for Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London.
Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets for Phoebe Bridgers Dublin performance.
When is Phoebe Bridgers Ireland tour date in 2022?
Phoebe Bridgers will be performing her show in Dublin on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Fairview Park.
When do tickets go on sale for Phoebe Bridgers?
Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 11th at 10am from Ticketmaster, you can find out more on their website here.
How much are tickets for Phoebe Bridgers?
Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo are priced at €50.90 including booking fee.
Phoebe Bridgers 2022 UK and Ireland Tour dates
Monday, June 20, 2022 - Dublin, Ireland, Fairview Park
Sunday, June 26, 2022 - Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
Saturday. July 23, 2022 - Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
Sunday, July 24, 2022 - Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 - London, O2 Academy Brixton
Wednesday, July 27, 2022 - London, 02 Academy Brixton
