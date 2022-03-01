Fatboy Slim Belfast Tour Date: how to get tickets for Fatboy Slim SSE arena tour date - and how much they cost
Fatboy Slim will be playing in Belfast this March - here's how you can get tickets and how much they cost.
One of dance music's most iconic names, Fatboy Slim will soon be taking to the stage at Belfast's SSE Arena, with support from Pete Snodden.
Known for his iconic ’90s and ’00s hits, Fatboy Slim will return to Belfast and Dublin as part of his, 'We've come a long, long way together,' tour.
Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets and how much they cost,
When is Fatboy Slim's SSE Tour date?
Fatboy Slim will be playing at the SSE Arena on Friday, March 18, 2022.
When do tickets for Fatboy Slim go on sale?
Tickets are currently on sale and are available to purchase on the Ticketmaster website here.
How much are Fatboy Slim tickets SSE Arena?
Ticket prices vary depending on the seats and location in the arena.
They range from £36.00 for seating, £39.00 for standing to £108.50 for the West Lounge.
Who is supporting Fatboy Slim SSE Arena tour date?
Fatboy Slim is being support by Northern Ireland DJ Pete Snodden.
What other tour dates does Fatboy Slim have in March 2022?
Fatboy Slim will also be performing at 3Areana in Dublin on March 16, with supporting act Jax Jones.
