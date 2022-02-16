Tickets for Tom Grennan's upcoming Custom House Square concert in Belfast 2022 will go on sale this week.

Grennan announced the news on Twitter, saying: “Belfast in March is SOLD OUT so we’re coming again in August."

Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets to see Tom Grennan in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Tom Grennan's Belfast tour date in 2022?

Tom Grennan will be performing in Belfast's Custom House Square on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

When do tickets go on sale for Tom Grennan?

Tom Grennan 'Evening Road' Tour: How to get tickets for Belfast Custom House tour date - and how much they cost.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 18th at 9:00 am from Ticketmaster.

Are there presale tickets for Tom Grennan 2022?

Yes, there will be presale tickets.

Presale tickets are available from Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:00 am on Ticketmaster.

How much are tickets for Tom Grennan?

Ticket prices have not yet been confirmed.

Grennan will also play the Ulster Hall in March 2022, with tickets priced between £22.50 - £25.00, so it is hoped that the Custom House Square concert will have a similar price.