Kevin Hart Belfast: How to get tickets for Kevin Hart's surprise Belfast Limelight show and how much they cost
Kevin Hart will make a surprise headline appearance at the Limelight in Belfast this weekend as part of his, 'Reality Check' tour - here's how to get your hands on tickets.
Kevin Hart has surprised fans by announcing a last minute show in Belfast this weekend as part of his 'Reality Check' tour.
The comedian, who is hailed as “The biggest stand-up comedian in the world.” according to Chris Rock, will be performing in Belfast's Limelight venue on Saturday, March 19.
His last global tour in 2018 , sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and sold over one million tickets worldwide.
Here's everything you need to know about Kevin Hart's surprise Belfast performance.
When is Kevin Hart's surprise show in Belfast?
Kevin will make a surprise headline appearance at the Limelight in Belfast on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
When do tickets for Kevin Hart's Limelight show go on sale?
Tickets for the surprise performance will go on sale on Friday, March 18, at 02:00PM.
You can buy tickets on the Shine website here.
How much are tickers to see Kevin Hart in Belfast's Limelight?
Tickets cost £38.50 + booking fee of £1.50.
Who else is performing?
Kevin Hart will also be supported by the comedians Shane Todd and Colin Geddis.
