Strictly judge Anton Du Beke: The 20th anniversary series has been magical

​Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has said the 20th anniversary series of the show has been "magical" and amongst the "best ever" years.

The BBC show's grand finale on Saturday will see JLS star JB Gill, comedian Chris McCausland, Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and Love Island star Tasha Ghouri perform three more routines each in a bid to win the glitterball trophy.

Fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood said all of the finalists are "worthy winners" and feels the final performances will be "so rewarding".

Ahead of the final, Du Beke said: "It's been such a magical series this year, up there with the best ever."

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell during the live show for Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show on BBC1

The former professional-turned-judge said he feels "very privileged" to have been part of the show since day one alongside Revel Horwood and host Tess Daly .

Revel Horwood praised the talent of all the last four contestants, revealing he was "so pleased" McCausland has reached the final as he feels the comic has "fantastic rhythm and is a joy to watch".

McCausland, who is the BBC show's first blind contestant, is the bookmakers' favourite to win the 2024 series with his professional partner Dianne Buswell .

Judge Revel Horwood also described Ghouri as an "exceptional dancer" and Hadland as being "amazing" on the show.

He also noted how Gill has "come out of his shell" across the series to now "delighting absolutely everyone" with his performances.

Head judge Shirley Ballas hailed the 2024 series as being "utterly remarkable" and that it has been an "honour" to have a front row seat to the performances.

"The cast have been truly wonderful and the dancing has been off the chart", she said.

"I've loved being with my fellow judges and getting involved in the fun. It's been a blast."

Fellow judge Motsi Mabuse also said the series had been "one of the most exciting ever" and feels the finalists have all brought "something so unique to the competition".

She added: "It's been a joy to watch them grow. They really raised the bar this year.

"Heading to the final, it's going to be a tough decision because each finalist brings magic to the dancefloor.

"It'll be a celebration of their talent and hard work and I can't wait to see what they all deliver on Saturday night."

Reflecting back on the series, host Daly said the bonds that have been formed on the show have been "so unique".

She added: "The secret behind them I believe is laughter - our couples have had so much fun this year - not only on the floor, but with the judges too and up in Claud's area.

"The judges have been amazing once again this year - highlights include the brilliant costumes on theme weeks, who can forget Anton as Rod Stewart on our debut icons week and Shirley flying in as Mary Poppins for movie week.

"I love them all for their uniquely different viewpoints."

Fellow host Claudia Winkleman said: "This feels like it's been an amazing year for Strictly.