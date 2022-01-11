When is Chinese New Year 2022, what is the Chinese New Year animal and what to expect in year of the tiger
Chinese New Year celebrations will soon be taking place, here's everything you need to know about The Lunar New Year holiday.
Chinese New Year is the most important festival of the year in China.
Also known as the Lunar New Year, celebrations take place around the world.
Here is everything you need to know about Chinese New Year 2022 and what zodiac animal you are.
When is Chinese New Year 2022?
The date of Chinese New year changes every year, but always takes place between January and February.
This year Chinese New Year will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
In China, celebrations last for 16 days, with the first week being a national holiday, making it a special time when families travel from across the country to spend time together.
What is the Chinese New Year Animal for 2022?
2022 will be the Year of the Tiger, according to the Chinese zodiac, with the year lasting from 1 February 2022 until 21 January 2023
What to expect in the Year of the Tiger?
The Zodiac animal the Tiger symbolises strength, braveness and protection against evil.
Anyone born in the Year of the Tiger is said to be fearless, passionate and daring.
What Chinese zodiac animal am I?
Zodiac animals work in cycles, with each of the 12 animals going through cycles of 12 years.
We are currently on the third cycle of animals with 2022 being the year of the Tiger, which last fell in 2010.
The 12 Chinese zodiac animals are: The Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig.
Here are the years for every Zodiac animal, so you can find out what animal you are:
Rat - 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020
Ox - 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021
Tiger - 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022
Rabbit - 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023
Dragon - 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024
Snake - 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025
Horse - 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026
Sheep - 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027
Monkey - 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028
Rooster - 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029
Dog - 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030
Pig - 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031
How is Chinese New Year celebrated in the UK?
The Chinese New Year will be celebrated across the UK, with traditional celebrations including lion dances, fireworks and community events.
Traditions include giving red envelopes of money and visiting family and friends for New Year dinner.
In Northern Ireland, these events are often held at the Chinese Welfare Association centre on the Ormeau Road in Belfast.
