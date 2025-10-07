Belfast Becomes Key Comedy Destination as Wave of Top U.S. Comedians Headline City Venues
Tickets Available now; https://www.waterfront.co.uk/what-s-on/pete-davidson/
Belfast is fast emerging as a major stop on the international comedy circuit, with a surge of high-profile U.S. comedians choosing the city for their live tours. One of the most notable names this year is Pete Davidson, who will take to the stage at Waterfront Hall on October 10th as part of his European tour.
Davidson — former Saturday Night Live star and acclaimed stand-up known for his candid, darkly funny material — is the latest in a string of top-tier American comedians to bring their tours to Belfast. His Waterfront Hall appearance is already one of the most talked-about comedy events of the year.
“Belfast has become a regular stop on the European comedy touring map for US Comedians,” saidDominic Brogan of TSW Comedy Management “We’re seeing more and more of the world’s biggest names choosing to play here, and Pete Davidson is another big moment for the city”
The trend reflects a broader growth in Northern Ireland’s live comedy scene. In recent years, Belfast has welcomed sold-out shows from major U.S. acts like Kevin Hart, as well as a rise in its own thriving comedy scene stars.