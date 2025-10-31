Expert Shares Why Your Hands Are So Dry In The Winter, And Why Your Hand Cream Isn't Cutting It

Dry, Cracked Hands

Have you ever had ridiculously dry hands as soon as the winter months hit? Perhaps the skin on your knuckles has started to peel and crack after a walk out in the cold? Maybe your regular hand cream has done nothing to combat the problem?

You’re not alone. With Google Trends data revealing that searches for ‘Dry Hands In Winter’ have reached breakout over the last 30 days (aka: increased by 5,000%), it appears that many of us are facing the dreaded winter dryness.

We spoke to Bruce Green, Chartered Chemist and Founder of SOS Serum Skincareto find out the causes of our dry hands, why hand cream doesn’t seem to cut it, and how to actually combat the problem.

Why do our hands get so dry in winter?

“The skin on our hands naturally has fewer oil glands than other parts of the body, which makes it more prone to dryness. During winter, cold air outside and central heating indoors strip away moisture, weakening the skin barrier. Avoid frequent handwashing or alcohol-based sanitisers as it’s the perfect recipe for dryness, irritation and even cracking. Instead opt for an alcohol-free hand sanitiser such as SOS Protect.”

Why does our skin peel or crack?

“When your skin barrier becomes compromised from dehydration, the top layer of skin can’t hold onto moisture effectively. This leads to flaking, peeling, or those small painful cracks you often see on knuckles and fingertips. Once the skin barrier is damaged, it can also struggle to repair itself — making the issue feel ongoing throughout the season.”

Why doesn’t hand cream seem to help?

“Many hand creams only provide surface hydration. If your skin barrier is already damaged, lightweight lotions may not penetrate deeply enough to make a difference. You need to rebuild the barrier first with ingredients that both attract and seal in moisture — look for humectants like glycerin or hyaluronic acid (found in SOS Serum), and occlusives like shea butter to lock it all in.”

How to combat winter hand dryness: