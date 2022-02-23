Viewers have been left questioning where Eamonn Holmes is after tuning into GB News this morning only to see the presenter was not there.

Eamonm Homles joined the GB News Breakfast Show in January 2022, after leaving ITV's This Morning.

The popular morning breakfast show airs from 6am to 9:30am, Monday to Friday, with Eamon Holmes and his co-host Isabel Webster leading the reins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where is Eamonn Holmes this morning? Here's why Eamonn Holmes is not on GB News and his absence explained.

Here's everything you need to know about why Eamonn Holmes was missing this morning.

Where is Eamonn Holmes this morning?

Fans noticed that Eamonn was not on the Breakfast Show on February 22 or on February 23.

GB News has not yet given a reason as to why Eamonn is absent and neither has the presenter.

His last post on the social media platform Twitter was a retweet on February 19th.

When will Eamonn Holmes be back on GB News?

There has not yet been any updates as to when Eamonn will return to the show.

It is possible he is on holiday or has taken time off due to an illness.

Who has replaced Eamonn Holmes?

Fellow GB News presenter Stephen Dixon is standing in for Eamonn Holmes.

Dixon, was originally an anchor at Sky News.

Why did Eamonn Holmes leave ITV's This Morning?

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were regulars on ITV's This Morning, often taking the Friday slot and covering during holidays.

The pair left the show in 2021 and were replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

Reflecting on the experience in an interview in February 2022, Holmes said,

“I’m all for TV companies being able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you were told why you were going."

“They’re sly. They didn’t want to announce that I’d been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I’d walked away from them rather than the other way round.”