The wait for I’m A Celebrity 2021 is nearly over with ITV confirming the show start date and revealing the exciting line-up.

As you wait for the fun to begin, here’s everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity 2021.

When does I'm a Celebrity start 2021?

ITV has confirmed the new season of I'm a Celebrity will kick off on Sunday, November 21 at 9pm.

The show will run into December with episodes airing every night of the week.

Episodes will also be available after airing on ITV Hub for anyone who needs to catch up.

TV presenters Richard Madeley and Louise Minchin have been confirmed as contestants.

Who is in I'm a Celebrity 2021?

This year's line-up has been announced and includes TV presenters, soap stars, a former Strictly judge, Olympic and Paralympian Athletes and a Radio 1 Xtra DJ.

The 2021 cast line-up includes:

Richard Madeley

Louise Minchin

Naughty Boy

Frankie Bridge

Danny Miller

Matty Lee

Snoochie Shy

Dame Arlene Phillips

Kadeena Cox

David Ginola

Prior to the season launch, the celebrity contestants had to isolate for two weeks, on Tuesday morning Richard Madeley spoke to Good Morning Britain from isolation.

He said: ‘I’m in quarantine, I’ve been in quarantine for about 10 days now which many of you have been in quarantine – oh God, it’s boring. I’d welcome any trial or something to do.

Where is I'm a celebrity this year?

I'm a Celebrity will be once again be bypassing the Australian outback for a castle in Northern Wales.

Due to to pandemic and the challenge of international travel, contestants will again be living in the grounds of Gwrych Castle, instead of the Australian bush.

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said, “I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2021 series…we are all very excited to be working with the team again.”

Who won I'm a Celebrity 2020?

Last year the crown went to blogger, podcaster and author Giovanna Fletcher.

With BBC 1 Radio host Jordan North coming in a respectable second place.