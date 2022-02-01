Where is Hope Street filmed? Here is where BBC Hope Street drama is set - and is Port Devine a real place?
Hope Street is the new police drama set on the coast of Northern Ireland - here's everything you need to know.
Hope Street, a new police drama set on the coast of Northern Ireland, has been trending after many viewers were left asking where the series is set.
The show, which is co-commissioned between BritBox North America, BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Daytime airs at 2.15pm and will run for 10 episodes.
Here's everything you need to know about Hope Street, including if Port Devine is a real place.
Where is Hope Street filmed?
Hope Street is filmed in Donaghadee, Co. Down, Northern Ireland.
This picturesque town is known for its harbour, lighthouse and Copeland Gin distillery.
Co-creator Paul Marquess who is from Northern Ireland, said he was ‘beyond excited to be heading home’ to make Hope Street.
Describing the series he said, ‘Set on Northern Ireland’s stunning coastline, the series is a celebration of local writing, acting and production talent.’
Where is Port Devine located?
Port Devine is not a real place, but you can see all the filming locations in the seaside town of Donaghadee, Co. Down, which serves as Port Devine in the show.
What is Hope Street about?
The police drama follows the story of Port Devine's police department and the appointment of mysterious English detective Constable Leila Hussain, played by Amara Karan, the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history.
Each episode is made up of its own self-contained story and follows the journey of the local police force as they uncover crime in this idyllic seaside town.
Where can I watch Hope Street?
Hope Street airs on BBC One on weekdays at 2:15pm and is available on catch-up with BBC iPlayer.
