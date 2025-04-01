Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

JMK Solicitors has once again secured its spot as Northern Ireland’s top personal injury firm, a prestigious title they have held since 2014.

According to the latest data from the Compensation Recovery Unit, part of the Department for Communities, JMK was involved in 2,375 personal injury cases last year—more than double the number of cases handled other firms in the personal injury claims sector.

With offices in Belfast, Newry and Londonderry, this demonstrates the strong reputation JMK has built with accident victims, who trust the firm to deliver the best possible results for their cases.

Co-founder Maurece Hutchinson, said: “We are dedicated to putting our clients first, offering a personalised service, and always striving to achieve the best possible results for them.

"This commitment is evident in our 99% client recommendation rate. Our over a decade-long success as the number one personal injury law firm is a direct reflection of our passion for client care. Our team goes the extra mile to ensure that our Core Values are integrated into every aspect of our work.

"Having been in business for over 21 years, and more than a decade as Northern Ireland’s number one personal injury practice, our continued growth has also led us to recently expand our leadership team to ensure we maintain the high standards of service our clients expect and deserve.”

The practice is accredited by the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL), the UK-wide association fighting for the rights of injured people for over 25 years and has grown to become the leading, most respected organisation in this field. The JMK Solicitors team includes Andrew Moore, Sinead Toal and Una O’Neill, who are accredited by APIL as senior litigators.

In continuing JMK Solicitors’ commitment to their clients in the provision of legal services the firm has held the Lexcel accreditation for seven years. The Lexcel scheme which is a Quality Mark for the legal profession administered by the Law Society, recognises firms which achieve excellence in legal practice management and client care.

Highlighting nine areas of good practice, the Lexcel assessors described JMK Solicitors as having “gone above and beyond compliance with the standard.”

JMK have never incurred a non-conformance in their assessment history.

Louise Mone, managing director, explained: “As a specialist law firm focused solely on personal injury claims and car accidents, we remain committed to upholding the high standards of client care recognised by the Lexcel quality mark and accreditation. Along with our number one ranking and 99% recommendation rate from satisfied clients, this accreditation offers further reassurance that our firm operates above and beyond the recognised standards of legal excellence and client care.