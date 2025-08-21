Planning approval was granted for nine new houses in Ballyclare, at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee at Mossley Mill on Monday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal is for demolition of semi-detached properties at 68-70 Doagh Road and erection of six semi-detached and three detached properties at the site off Fairview Farm Road.

Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told the committee nine letters of objection have been received expressing concern over proposed demolition of existing dwellings, over-development, road safety and potential impact on wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she said it was considered there would be “no detrimental impact on neighbouring homes”. A committee report said: “Dwellings on corner plots have been appropriately designed to bring visual variety and interest in the development.

Housing under construction (stock image).Local Democracy Reporting Service

"It is considered that the proposed scale, density, massing, and use of materials is acceptable for the application site and is respective of the surrounding area and a range of housing of different types and sizes has been provided, which appears to be well integrated into the overall scheme.”

A new access is proposed at the north-western boundary of the site to adjoin Fairview Farm Road. The existing laneway access is to be closed off by one of the plots.

The report stated: “The council considers the size, scale, design, lay-out, and general appearance of the proposed development to be acceptable; it represents a high quality scheme and will make a positive contribution to the wider residential development and the surrounding area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The increased separation distance reduces the potential for overshadowing, and there should be no significant detrimental impact on residential amenity by way of overlooking,” it was also noted.

Planning consultant Gemma Jobling indicated the proposal would see the completion of the Fairview Farm development.