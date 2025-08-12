Belfast pet nutrition pioneer takes a ‘pawsitive’ step for cat health as 'investment is pouring into feline health and wellbeing'
Northern Ireland natural pet nutrition company is making a significant stride in the feline health sector with the launch of its first-ever supplement range designed exclusively for cats.
Karnlea in Belfast has launched a new collection which features five functional nutritional toppers – beauty, mobility, chilled, appetite and hydrate – each targeting specific feline health concerns such as skin and coat condition, joint health, stress, appetite, and hydration.
Founder Lara McCullough explained: “The time is right for a cat-specific range that is natural, effective, and easy to use. The pet industry is shifting - retailers are actively seeking more cat products and investment is pouring into feline health and wellbeing. Our new range fills a clear gap in the market and has been created to meet the needs of modern cat owners who want the best for their pets, without being overwhelmed.”
Already listed in Just for Pets’ 22 UK stores, the range is attracting attention from major retail chains and will make its public debut at Cat Show Live this September. Karnlea is supporting the rollout with in-store promotions, educational materials, and introductory trade offers.
Founded in 2021, Karnlea made headlines as the first UK and Irish brand to offer ambient bone broth for pets and continues to lead in natural, functional pet nutrition.
Packaged in 100g pouches and retailing at £12.99, the toppers are formulated with meat-rich ingredients and avoid unnecessary plant matter to suit the dietary needs of obligate carnivores.