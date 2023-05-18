Boost Drinks is celebrating 20 years in Northern Ireland by launching its Always In Your Corner campaign, which aims to honour and reward the people of Northern Ireland throughout 2023.

Francine Matthews, brand manager, Boost Drinks, said: “Boost fans have been in our corner for the last two decades and are the reason we have been so successful here. Over the years, we have worked with numerous charities, like the Air Ambulance and Foodstock, to support the incredible work they do for the people of Northern Ireland. We have supported up and coming sporting talent, championed community projects and showed up for students and NHS workers to let them know that we are in their corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, we feel the time is right to reward the people who are always in your corner. We all know individuals and local stores who deserve a pat on the back, so tell us about them by completing a simple online form. There are two categories to choose from; the local hero awards and the local shop awards, so get nominating and you could send the person who deserves the recognition to our Boost anniversary event on November 2 in the stunning Titanic Hotel where they will receive their prize and a big Boost thank you.”

Boost is asking people to nominate a local hero and a local shop; those who go the extra mile, sacrifice their time to help others or who are active in their communities.

Francine continued: “We’re looking forward to reading about amazing charity workers and lifesavers, but we’d also like to hear about the countless good deeds that are carried out by friends, partners, work colleagues, and even strangers, every day in towns, villages and cities across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Perhaps you have a neighbour who checks in on an elderly relative, someone who looks after your pet when you’re on holiday, a local store owner who does good work in your community or a member of the health service who deserves to have their hard work acknowledged. We would be so pleased to hear your stories and to be given the chance to say thank you to some of these special people.”

Local rugby hero, Stewart Porter, head coach, Malone Mixed Ability Rugby, explained: “I was delighted to hear that Boost is planning to highlight the people of Northern Ireland in such a lovely way. Boost were in our corner last year when they brought former Ulster Rugby player, Stephen Ferris along to one of our practice sessions. Our players, who are all differently abled, were incredibly honoured to play rugby with Stephen and to cap it all off, Boost surprised me with a thank you gift. I know only too well about the power of good people so I would encourage everyone to nominate the person who is always in your corner.”

Gareth Hardy from Hardy Distribution, exclusive distributor of Boost Drinks in Northern Ireland, and local rugby hero, Stewart Porter, Malone Mixed Ability Rugby, celebrate 20 years of Boost in Northern Ireland by launching the Always In Your Corner campaign

Nominate a Boost local hero or shop by visiting www.boostyourcorner.com, fill out your details and state why your nominee should win before the closing date of July 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2003, the Boost Drinks brand has grown from strength to strength, establishing itself as the number one selling soft drink in Northern Ireland. As part of its 20 birthday plans, Boost will appear across Northern Ireland in a number of surprising and fun ways.

Francine added: “2023 is going to be a year like no other for Boost. As well as searching for local heroes we’re also appearing in towns and cities giving away bottles and cans of people’s favourite Boost flavours and showcasing some new ones.

“We have lots of exciting things planned for our loyal fans past and present and the local stores that have been by our side over the last 20 years. We will be at music events, student digs, at local convenience stores and even busking on the streets, bringing a uniquely Boost celebration to as many people as we can.”

Boost was established in 2001 after founder (and MD) Simon Gray saw the opportunity to offer consumers a great quality energy drink at a fraction of the price of other brands at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad