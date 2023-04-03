A Coleraine couple have opened a new zero waste and refill store in the town with a mission to ‘promote a sustainable lifestyle by encouraging customers to reduce their waste footprint’.

Sustainable shopping is a growing movement, and Considered Co is leading the way in Coleraine providing a range of environmentally friendly options for groceries, cleaning products toiletries and more. As nothing is pre-packaged shoppers get to choose how much they need and products are sold without any plastic packaging.

Developed by Marc and Emily Williamson, the Lodge Road store has over 90 refill products including herbs, oil, vinegar, cleaning products, personal care items and much more.

Emily explained: “Inspired by our love of the planet and conscious decisions to lead an ethical lifestyle, Considered Co embodies sustainable shopping practices that benefit the earth and our bodies. As a zero waste and refill store, we offer plastic-free and packaging-free alternatives to traditional weekly supermarket purchases.

“We encourage customers to bring their own clean containers or purchase one of ours to fill with our beautiful and sustainable bulk products. Our refill section includes a large variety of household cleaning products; shampoo, conditioner & body wash; baking ingredients; cooking ingredients; hot drinks and snacks. We currently have over 90 products to refill! We also offer plastic-free alternatives to so many items in your home - dish brushes, deodorants, beeswax candles, period products, stationery and everything in between!

“While many products are competitive with and often less expensive than supermarket prices, we endeavour to promote and encourage a more sustainable lifestyle among our customers and the community. We hope that the north coast will see the value in making swaps to products that reduce plastic and chemicals in their homes.”

Marc and Emily also aim to educate the community on how to live sustainably and ethically, and how purchases at the store can achieve this.

Emily continued: “We aim to be a go-to source of information for those starting a journey of sustainability by offering a safe space to learn and come with questions, and a safe space to try plastic-free swaps for the first time. Our store is also an indispensable resource for those already passionate about living sustainably.”

Marc highlighted: “Our mission is to promote a sustainable lifestyle by encouraging customers to reduce their waste footprint. Our store not only helps to reduce plastic waste but also offers high-quality products at affordable prices, making it an attractive option for those who are environmentally conscious and budget-friendly.

“We are passionate about sustainability and believe that our store can make a real difference in the community. By supporting our store, customers can feel good about their contribution to the environment and the community.”

Looking to the future, Emily added: “Our store is aesthetically pleasing to showcase how good eco products can look at home. We aim to create an inspiring and peaceful atmosphere with relational customer service. Considered Co will offer a sense of community and belonging, and we hope to offer employment for the area in the future. We also hope to expand with product offerings, online platforms, and to offer other businesses zero-waste options to reduce plastic waste.”

