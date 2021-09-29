Consumer Council support after firmus energy increase Greater Belfast tariff

This news will impact around 50,000 domestic customers in the Greater Belfast area and means the yearly gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter will rise by about £185 per year. Those customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) will see their typical costs increase by around £182 per year.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, said: “While this price rise was expected due to global increases in wholesale gas costs, and having seen firmus energy Ten Towns and SSE Airtricity Belfast price rises, it makes it no less challenging for household budgets to absorb.

“This increase follows well-publicised rises in electricity, grocery, and fuel costs and is particularly bad news for consumers in vulnerable situations as it will coincide with the end of the furlough scheme, the removal of the Universal Credit uplift, and the start of winter.

The Consumer Council

“Gas consumers in the Belfast area have the opportunity to switch supplier and the Consumer Council would encourage customers to check they have the best deal before 21 October when the opt-out period ends.

“Consumers who are struggling with their energy bills should contact their supplier directly for help and information. We would encourage all consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs. Switching payment option, changing billing method or switching supplier can save some money.”

The Consumer Council’s website (www.consumercouncil.org.uk/energy) has a free independent energy price comparison tool which empowers consumers to compare all electricity and gas tariffs across Northern Ireland in one place.

Raymond continued: “The Consumer Council will continue to work with our energy companies and the Utility Regulator on the development of initiatives to help consumers experiencing payment difficulties.”

Consumers can also get in touch with the Consumer Council for free independent advice by calling Freephone 0800 121 6022 or by emailing [email protected]

