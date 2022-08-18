Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine and Newtownards have jointly scooped the prestigious High Street of the Year award, battling high streets across Northern Ireland for the coveted prize, while Wardens of Newtownards received the sought-after Overall Retailer of the Year award and Shauna Corrigan from McGrane’s in Keady was voted Northern Ireland’s best retail employee.

Over 10,000 votes were cast for Retail NI’s High Street Heroes awards, with old favourites and new picking up gold, silver, and bronze accolades across a range of categories.

The initiative has put the spotlight on the province’s wealth of independent retailers, with the public choosing their favourite retailers in an online vote.

The joint winners of High Street of the Year, Coleraine and Newtownards, join Chief Executive of Retail NI, Glyn Roberts and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Lord Caine at the High Street Hero Awards

In an exclusive reception at Hinch Distillery, retailers across the region were celebrated alongside Chill Off-Licence in Londonderry, Harkins Pharmacy in Maghera and Murrays Nearby in Cullyhanna all picking up gold.

High Street Heroes NI was a joint initiative from Retail NI supported by Camelot and Voice for Locals.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Lord Caine, who presented the award, said: “I congratulate Coleraine and Newtownards on winning the prestigious High Street of the Year Award, which highlights how highly valued retailers in these areas are to their local communities.

“The UK Government is committed to making NI a better place to live, work, invest, and do business, and we will continue to support the growth of Northern Ireland’s high streets by building a stronger economy through major investment such as the Levelling Up Fund and the upcoming UK Shared Prosperity Fund.”

Retail NI chief executive, Glyn Roberts said: “The High Street Heroes Awards is a wonderful celebration of Northern Ireland’s independent retailers.

“The winners are based across Northern Ireland, showing a brilliant regional response to the campaign and emphasising the community support for retailers.

“It has been a very difficult year for independent retailers, but this campaign has highlighted how valued they are in their communities, and the vital role they play in keeping the local economy alive.”

Retail director of Camelot, Jenny Blogg said: “As the operator of the National Lottery Fund, we know the importance of local, independent retailers and the value they provide both customers and the economy.

“We are thrilled that we have been able once again to support this initiative and continue to promote the hard work and value of those who make our local high streets.”

Voice For Locals Founder, Jay Thattai, added: “We all have our favourite local independent retailers close to where we live.