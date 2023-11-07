McAleer & Rushe has been appointed to deliver new residences at a seven-storey purpose-built student accommodation scheme in Liverpool

Cookstown construction firm, McAleer & Rushe has been appointed by Fusion Group to deliver 420 new residences at a seven-storey purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme in Liverpool.

The scheme, Fusion’s first student residence in the city, will transform the vacant Hondo supermarket site. Ideally located opposite the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) and within walking distance of both the University of Liverpool and Liverpool John Moores University, the building will provide a space for students including a recording studio, half basketball court, fitness studio, library and zero waste shop.

Designed to a BREEAM Very Good rating, the scheme will also provide ample external landscaping features such as two private courtyards, a private dining area, outdoor bar and performance stage and a serene area for yoga, meditation and study.

Construction has commenced on site and completion expected by June 2025, in advance of the 2025/26 student intake.

The leading design and build contractor will use offsite manufacturing techniques in the delivery of this project utilising light gauge steel frame structures and bathroom pods to deliver increased efficiency on site, reducing material deliveries and carbon emissions. This will allow McAleer & Rushe to achieve programme savings in the delivery of the scheme.

McAleer & Rushe has extensive experience of providing quality student accommodation and has successfully delivered over 11,500 PBSA units across the UK and Ireland, including in Liverpool, with another 2,500 under construction.

Commenting on the appointment Peter Devlin, contracts director at McAleer & Rushe said: “With our extensive experience delivering PBSA schemes across the UK and Ireland, we are well placed to deliver a scheme for Fusion Group that will help to revitalise the Upper Duke Street area of Liverpool and provide young people with a high-quality student living experience.

“As construction partner and building on our successful early engagement approach, we are making use of offsite manufacturing to deliver benefits throughout the construction process delivering the scheme efficiently and sustainably.”

Paul Miles, construction director of developer Fusion Group, added: “We believe that every aspect of student living should be carefully considered and designed to create positive living spaces and inspire those who are living there.

“Our construction partner McAleer & Rushe bring expert knowledge and experience in delivering quality student accommodation in the PBSA sector and their approach to the project will provide modern and comfortable living accommodation with unparalleled social facilities and exemplary communal amenities.”