Philip McMichael, Vyta CEO and founder

Northern Ireland IT asset disposition and IT asset lifecycle management firm Vyta has extended its global presence with an £800,000 investment in a new facility in Frankfurt.

The new Vyta GmbH site is now open for operations having passed its ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 audits. The 1000m ² facility will employ up to 10 people in a range of roles across warehouse management and operations over the next 3 years.

Headquartered in Newtownabbey, Vyta’s strategic expansion into the German market extends the company’s global operational presence, allowing them to better service their current European client base.

Newtownabbey HQ Vyta opens a new facility in Frankfurt Germany, making it their fifth location in Europe

The Frankfurt site will be an addition to the company’s existing locations, including two in Belfast, where it is headquartered, as well as sites in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland and Essex, England.

Philip McMichael, Vyta CEO and founder, said: “The expansion into Germany represents a major milestone for Vyta, positioning us at the heart of the European market with our IT asset disposition and IT asset lifecycle management services having developed an industry-leading reputation.

“This provides us with an opportunity to service more European client sites directly and reduce the need to use third-party service providers to meet the ever-evolving requirements of global clients. With existing sites throughout Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, the investment will help us to maximise our global footprint.

“With the new facility in Frankfurt, we hope to set new benchmarks in sustainable IT asset management across Europe, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable ITAD solutions.”

Established in 2001, Vyta’s core business revolves around optimising the lifecycle of redundant IT equipment through collection, refurbishment, resale and recycling, delivering IT lifecycle management solutions to customers in over 50 countries.

Mick Ramsey, Vyta service provider and contracts director, explained: “It is an exciting time for Vyta as we make significant progress on this journey to promote corporate sustainability and pursue expansion across the European market. By leveraging Vyta’s commitment to promoting reuse over recycling, we enable thousands of tonnes of carbon dioxide savings every year.

“The European market presents significant opportunities for company growth, and by supporting clients across the continent with their IT asset disposition and IT lifecycle management programmes, we can empower them to achieve greater sustainability, better data security and robust compliance.”

Welcoming the launch of the new facility, Marion Lübbeke, Honorary Consul for Germany to Northern Ireland, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Vyta to Frankfurt, a key European hub for innovation and commerce. Vyta’s investment reinforces Germany’s position as a premier destination for businesses focused on driving sustainable technological excellence.