As Danske Bank marks the close of its 200th anniversary, it is also celebrating a significant milestone: a 70-year partnership with Lunn’s the Jewellers.
Lunn’s, a family-owned business, has banked with Danske Bank and its predecessor Northern Bank since the business was first set up by John Lunn in 1954.
This year, Danske Bank has supported Lunn’s in a £5.5m expansion of its presence in Queen’s Arcade, which the business first acquired in 2002 with the bank’s support.
Built in 1880, Queen’s Arcade is Belfast’s last remaining Victorian Arcade. In 2019 it underwent a multi-million-pound investment programme, led by Consarc conservation architects and renowned designer Suzanne Garuda.
John Lunn, managing director of Lunn’s Jewellers, said: “At Lunn’s the Jewellers, we strive to be one of the very best independent jewellers in the UK & Ireland and we are very pleased to have the backing of our banking partner, Danske who understand our vision and we look forward to the future with them.
“Danske has been extremely supportive of Lunn’s and our growth plans, but has also helped us navigate more challenging times, for example issuing the first coronavirus business interruption loan in Northern Ireland to Lunn’s back in 2020.”
Fiona King, corporate banking manager at Danske Bank, added: “We were delighted to have supported recent expansion of Queen’s Arcade, a cornerstone of Belfast’s retail and tourism landscape. Lunn’s is one of Northern Ireland’s most successful family businesses and we’re proud to have supported the business since its inception. We’re looking forward to many more years of working with the family to help them achieve their future goals.”
