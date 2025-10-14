Arthur Cox NI doubles down on its commitment to shaping future legal leaders through hands-on experience, world-class mentorship, and global perspective

Belfast law firm Arthur Cox NI has announced the appointment of six new trainee solicitors, reflecting the firm’s ongoing commitment to developing the next generation of legal professionals through structured pathways, mentorship, and hands-on experience.

The trainees joining the firm are Olivia Berry, Ava Cleary-McGuffin, Beth Hillis, Ryan Irvine, Caleb Moore and Ciara O’Hagan.

Lynsey Mallon, managing partner at Arthur Cox Northern Ireland, said: “Supporting the professional growth of emerging legal professionals is a responsibility we take extremely seriously.

The six new trainee solicitors who have joined Arthur Cox Northern Ireland - Ryan Irvine, Ciara O’Hagan, Caleb Moore, Olivia Berry, Ava Cleary-McGuffin and Beth Hillis - pictured with Lynsey Mallon, managing partner, and David Black, Partner at Arthur Cox NI

“Each new intake brings fresh perspectives and energy to the firm, and we are excited to see the contribution this group will make as they embark on their training with Arthur Cox NI.

“The appointment of these new trainees underlines Arthur Cox’s focus on mentorship, progression, and opportunity, ensuring our lawyers are equipped to deliver exceptional legal services while shaping the future of the profession.”

Trainees work alongside Partners across each of the firm’s core practice areas, including corporate, finance, dispute resolution, property, and employment.

This breadth of exposure equips them with a comprehensive skillset and an understanding of the diverse challenges faced by clients.