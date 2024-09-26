New £14m filling station complex with 'drive-thru coffee pod’ proposed at The Junction in Antrim

By Michelle Weir
Published 26th Sep 2024, 12:10 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 12:29 BST
A planning application has been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a new £14m filling station complex at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim.

The application has been made by LCC Group Ltd for land to the north-west of Asda supermarket and south-west of Homebase with a site earmarked for a new headquarters.

A supporting planning, design and access statement notes: “The offices will bring substantial jobs to the Junction Retail Park and help to grow the Go/LCC business in Antrim, boosting significant investment locally.”

The proposed building will be “a modern two-storey design, with a modular shape which will be purpose-built to suit their needs for now and in the future”.

General view of The Junction. Photo by: GoogleGeneral view of The Junction. Photo by: Google
General view of The Junction. Photo by: Google
The proposed commercial development also comprises of an unmanned retail petrol forecourt with 16 pumps, valet bays, covered car wash conveyor, lance washers, “drive-thru” solid fuel depot, HGV “bunkering” facility, “drive-thru” coffee pod, light industrial/storage and distribution unit, new roundabout and site accesses.

Adjacent to the fuel pumps, there will be manual and automatic car washing facilities.

A “drive- thru only coffee pod” is proposed with its own internal access alongside intercom order points and menu boards

A light industry/storage and distribution unit is planned with its own standalone access “to ensure the tenant of the unit is separated from other operations within the wider site”.

A new roundabout is proposed at a “shared access” to the Asda store. New pavements will also be provided, the report says.

Separately, a planning application has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council by an agent on behalf of applicant Kenny Bradley for a “local centre” and petrol filling station forecourt in the Thornberry area of Ballyclare.

