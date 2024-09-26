Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A planning application has been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a new £14m filling station complex at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim.

The application has been made by LCC Group Ltd for land to the north-west of Asda supermarket and south-west of Homebase with a site earmarked for a new headquarters.

A supporting planning, design and access statement notes: “The offices will bring substantial jobs to the Junction Retail Park and help to grow the Go/LCC business in Antrim, boosting significant investment locally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed building will be “a modern two-storey design, with a modular shape which will be purpose-built to suit their needs for now and in the future”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view of The Junction. Photo by: Google

The proposed commercial development also comprises of an unmanned retail petrol forecourt with 16 pumps, valet bays, covered car wash conveyor, lance washers, “drive-thru” solid fuel depot, HGV “bunkering” facility, “drive-thru” coffee pod, light industrial/storage and distribution unit, new roundabout and site accesses.

Adjacent to the fuel pumps, there will be manual and automatic car washing facilities.

A “drive- thru only coffee pod” is proposed with its own internal access alongside intercom order points and menu boards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A light industry/storage and distribution unit is planned with its own standalone access “to ensure the tenant of the unit is separated from other operations within the wider site”.

A new roundabout is proposed at a “shared access” to the Asda store. New pavements will also be provided, the report says.