New £14m filling station complex with 'drive-thru coffee pod’ proposed at The Junction in Antrim
The application has been made by LCC Group Ltd for land to the north-west of Asda supermarket and south-west of Homebase with a site earmarked for a new headquarters.
A supporting planning, design and access statement notes: “The offices will bring substantial jobs to the Junction Retail Park and help to grow the Go/LCC business in Antrim, boosting significant investment locally.”
The proposed building will be “a modern two-storey design, with a modular shape which will be purpose-built to suit their needs for now and in the future”.
The proposed commercial development also comprises of an unmanned retail petrol forecourt with 16 pumps, valet bays, covered car wash conveyor, lance washers, “drive-thru” solid fuel depot, HGV “bunkering” facility, “drive-thru” coffee pod, light industrial/storage and distribution unit, new roundabout and site accesses.
Adjacent to the fuel pumps, there will be manual and automatic car washing facilities.
A “drive- thru only coffee pod” is proposed with its own internal access alongside intercom order points and menu boards
A light industry/storage and distribution unit is planned with its own standalone access “to ensure the tenant of the unit is separated from other operations within the wider site”.
A new roundabout is proposed at a “shared access” to the Asda store. New pavements will also be provided, the report says.
Separately, a planning application has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council by an agent on behalf of applicant Kenny Bradley for a “local centre” and petrol filling station forecourt in the Thornberry area of Ballyclare.
