After eight years, ex-NI international and wife pull the shutters down on in-person store and thank customers adding ‘it has been absolutely epic’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of a popular speciality chocolate café in Ballymena have revealed plans to close at the end of the month.

Chocoa (Couture Chocolate House) on Bryan Street, which boasts ‘the best hot chocolate around’, is set to shut its in-person store to ‘pivot’ in another direction with their online platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Elliott, former professional footballer, set up the café with his wife Laura-Lee and have been trading for eight years.

However in an emotional post on social media today, they highlighted that ‘there comes a time when business decisions need to be made from the head and not the heart’.

They explained: "Chocoas next chapter…. Just to inform all our wonderful customers, Chocoa’s in person store will be closing with our last trading day on Saturday 31st August.

“Of course we ain’t gonna leave you completely…..so fear not folks…we have simply decided to pivot Chocoa in another direction with our online platform. We will most definitely be keeping you all stocked up on all that liquid velvety, caramely, creamy, chocolatey goodness you’ve come to know and love from Chocoa….amongst all our other delicious treats and much more to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners of a popular speciality chocolate café in Ballymena have revealed plans to close at the end of the month. Chocoa (Couture Chocolate House) on Bryan Street, which boasts ‘the best hot chocolate around’, is set to shut its in-person store to ‘pivot’ in another direction with their online platform. Credit: Facebook

"We’re excited for Chocoas new journey ahead and look forward to boosting our online platform far and wide…so keep your eyes peeled on our website.

“There comes a time when business decisions need to be made from the head and not the heart…and Chocoa has been most definitely an expression of the heart.

"This weekend has also marked eight years in business so we felt this was a fitting time. We are immensely proud of all we have achieved. We set out to design and create a space that was equally welcoming to all and everyone felt just that little bit special. Seeking out and serving up the best quality produce and creating a brand identity that has become a household name; “Chocoa Chocolate”…the name everyone asks how to say, but whom everyone knows exactly what it delivers ... .the best hot chocolate around.”

Urging the public to show their support during the last few weeks, they added: “We want to extend our utmost thanks and gratitude for all your love, support and custom over these past eight years! We appreciate every single one of you!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been lots of laughs (with a few tears), lots of sweet moments (and lots of hard graft), lots of growth (along with a few setbacks) …but this one thing we know….it has been absolutely epic.”