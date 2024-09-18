Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

However the latest financial results for Belfast's Gilbert-Ash revealed profits of £1.5million in 2023, down from £4.2million in 2022, which were in line with expectations as the construction industry continued to contend with significant external pressures

Northern Ireland construction and fit-out company, Gilbert-Ash has reported its highest ever turnover figure with sales of £267million in 2023.

The latest financial results revealed profits of £1.5million in 2023, down from £4.2million in 2022 in line with expectations as the construction industry continued to contend with significant external pressures, including unprecedented inflation which impacted input costs.

Projects completed in 2023 include the 2024 Stirling Prize nominated redevelopment of the National Portrait Gallery, the £39million hub by Premier Inn, Clerkenwell and the £21million Ruby Zoe Hotel in Notting Hill, London.

Looking ahead to 2024 the company remains in a robust financial position with a significant order book with several high-profile projects underway this year.

Most recently, the company completed the £24million construction of a new multi-purpose performing arts centre and 400-seater theatre at Brighton College, while two major residential schemes in England will handover before the end of the year.

Earlier in the year Gilbert-Ash won the £31m contract to construct St Paul’s New Junior School in West London. The project involves the construction of two new school buildings.

Pictured is the Gilbert-Ash headquarters on Boucher Place, Belfast

Also, in 2024 and after an in-depth selection process, Gilbert-Ash won the £35m contract to construct two new Sixth Form Girls Boarding Houses at Winchester College in Hampshire, due to open to pupils in September 2026.

The award-winning company is currently in buoyant mood after the National Portrait Gallery in London received a Stirling Prize nod. Jamie Fobert Architects with Purcell have been shortlisted for this year’s prize for their work on the Gallery where Gilbert-Ash was the main contractor.

Gilbert-Ash managing director, Ray Hutchinson said he is confident the company can look to the future with optimism.

He explained: “We are very proud of the many significant projects completed and new work secured for this year and the coming years. Despite the challenging conditions our people have shown remarkable resilience and have consistently delivered outstanding projects for our clients, something which is evidenced by the National Portrait Gallery’s Stirling Prize nomination. Work continues two other major public buildings at Tate Liverpool and Theatr Clwyd in Wales.”

Gilbert-Ash also continues to significantly invest in its workforce and has recently launched its Make Your Mark campaign seeking not only to celebrate the achievements of its people but also to attract the industry’s best operators to join them.

Ray added: “Working across a broad range of sectors such as arts and culture, workplace, hotels, leisure and education, we have firm plans for growth which is why we want to continue to find the best people to come and work with us.

“The campaign highlights the prestige of the projects you will work on as a Gilbert-Ash employee, we want people who want to grow their careers and challenge themselves by working on buildings which are often enjoyed by millions of people each year.”