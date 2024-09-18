Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recognition of the Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assurance (NIFQA) logo continues to sit at record levels, as confirmed by new independent research commissioned by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

Research undertaken in the first half of 2024, following the latest burst of the Commission’s advertising campaign, Good Honest Food, shows that more than eight in 10 consumers are aware of the NIFQA logo.

Commenting Lauren Patterson, LMC head of marketing and communications in Lisburn, said: “This is an extremely encouraging statistic and one which sits well above the industry benchmark.”

Findings have also illustrated that the Commission’s marketing efforts are paying dividends, with high levels of awareness of the campaign and NIFQA translating into informed purchasing behaviours.

Lauren continued: “Consumers across all age groupings report to make a conscious effort to buy beef or lamb with the NIFQA logo. We have seen a marked uplift in the number of consumers actively seeking out lamb carrying the NIFQA logo in recent years. Our latest research highlights a 23 percentage point increase since 2020 in consumers seeking out NIFQA lamb. When we turn to look at beef the picture is equally as pleasing with 2 in 3 consumers stating that they always try to buy beef with the NIFQA logo.”

Lauren believes that the campaign messaging has helped foster a high degree of trust in the quality credentials upheld in the production of NIFQA beef and lamb.

She continued: “Good Honest Food sees local chef James Devine chat about the health, sustainability and environmental credentials of NIFQA beef and lamb with industry experts.

"The views expressed bring irrefutable scientific evidence to the table and demonstrate in a simple way the benefits of incorporating beef and lamb into a healthy balanced diet.

“Our research confirms that consumers recognise NIFQA beef and lamb as high quality red meats and they continue to actively seek these out when shopping.

