Belfast telecommunications service provider Qualcom has announced that it expects to grow its revenues from over £11million (€13.5m) to nearly £15million (€18m) in the next three years.

This represents approximately 10% year-on-year growth for the business by the end of 2027.

Within this timeframe, the company will increase its employee numbers by 20% across its information security, professional services, and support desk teams. Qualcom currently has a team of 70 people across its locations in Dublin and Belfast.

As well as organic growth of the business and team, the IT and cybersecurity services provider is open to accelerating this growth through acquisitions. Target companies would be similar to Qualcom in terms of services and culture.

Over the next three years, Qualcom expects to see the biggest growth in cybersecurity services, managed IT services, compliance, and round-the-clock IT support. This demand is being driven by the changing cyber risk landscape, advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), and expanding attack surfaces.

Qualcom is also seeing heightened demand from customers for support around standards such as ISO 20007, as businesses increasingly look to secure their supply chains in response to growing cyber threats. To meet this need, the team is rolling out a number of new cybersecurity and managed services.

As a result of this expanded offering, Qualcom forecasts that it will also grow its customer base by more than 25% by 2027. This will include organisations spanning a broad range of industries and across the island of Ireland, with a particular focus on the retail sector in Northern Ireland.

This expected growth follows on from the company recently achieving a Microsoft designation in Azure Infrastructure. In fact, it was just one of a select number of Microsoft partners in Ireland to receive this designation, which adds to its existing Microsoft Modern Work SME and Enterprise designations.

Ken Ryan, managing director, Qualcom: “We live and work in an increasingly connected world, so the demand for comprehensive managed IT and cybersecurity capabilities will only increase in the years to come. That’s not to mention the pressure on organisations to be compliant with changing legislation and regulations.

“To meet these evolving needs, we are scaling our operations. As well as expanding the team and adding to our portfolio, we are keeping an eye out for possible acquisitions.

