Northern Ireland law firm Carson McDowell has been lauded for its exceptional performance in the 2025 UK legal directories, with independent feedback highlighting the firm as a ‘powerhouse of a team’.

Both The Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners praised Belfast-based Carson McDowell for its outstanding capabilities across various practice areas, exceptional client service, and the quality of its talented professionals, reinforcing its position as a leader in commercial law.

Recently published, Chambers UK recognized Carson McDowell for its expertise in 26 practice areas – more than any other local firm. The firm retained its 'Band 1' rankings in 19 categories and achieved a new UK-wide ranking in Health and Safety law. This recognition underscores Carson McDowell's status as Northern Ireland’s largest independent law firm.

In a remarkable show of individual talent, 67 lawyers from Carson McDowell received personal accolades, with 17 achieving new or improved rankings. This included 25 'Band 1' rankings, highlighting the excellence of its legal team. The firm’s emerging talent was also acknowledged, with 16 solicitors named as 'Associates to Watch' and four categorized as 'Up and Coming.'

Earlier this month, The Legal 500 also awarded Carson McDowell for exceptional client satisfaction, further distinguishing the firm in a competitive landscape with 13 rankings, including 11 in the top tier.

Managing partner Roger McMillan expressed his delight at the results, stating: “It is fantastic to see 67 of our lawyers ranked in this year’s edition of Chambers. All have received wonderful feedback from our clients and peers leading to their hugely impressive band rankings. I am delighted for the 17 colleagues who have received new and improved rankings and the 16 solicitors who have been recognised as Associates to Watch. These results, once again, demonstrate Carson McDowell’s commitment to prioritising client interests and ensuring they receive the best possible legal outcomes, which ultimately supports our growth and success.”

The 2025 legal directories have praised Carson McDowell for its outstanding performance in a wide range of practice areas, its talented individuals, and its exceptional customer service, reconfirming the Belfast law firm's reputation as the leader in commercial law. Pictured is the 'powerhouse of a team'

Carson McDowell, headquartered in Belfast with offices in Dublin, employees over 200 people, with 117 solicitors led by team of 40 partners.

Senior partner Neasa Quigley emphasized the firm’s dedication to investing in its sectors and services, adding: “Throughout the year, we have

remained committed to investing in our sectors and services, utilising strategic hires and internal promotions to enhance our performance. Our lawyers have been actively involved in numerous major transactions and legal cases, serving regional, national, and international clients who rely on our expertise.