Pure Engineering Group’s new and enlarged manufacturing facility will be located within the Invest NI owned Carnbane Business Park

Northern Ireland mechanical engineering Pure Engineering Group is investing £4.7 million in its manufacturing facility in Newry, creating 16 new local jobs.

The firm specialises in the provision of heating, ventilation and air conditioning solutions to a wide variety of sectors including hospitality, commercial and industrial premises and the investment will support economic development in the area.

During a visit to Pure Engineering Group, Economy Minister Conor Murphy, said: “This £4.7 million investment is a transformative step for the company and a significant boost for the Newry region. The investment and creation of 16 high-quality jobs will support economic development in the area and aligns with my ambition for a regionally balanced economy.

“Introducing advanced automation and machinery on-site will not only enhance the company’s productivity but boost its competitiveness and export footprint on a global scale.

"I am particularly pleased this new investment will include environmentally sustainable features to reduce the company’s carbon emissions which aligns with our decarbonisation goal of achieving net zero.”

Invest NI has worked in partnership with Pure Engineering Group since 2019, offering a range of support including software development assistance, innovation and trade advice.

The enlarged manufacturing facility will be located within the Invest NI owned Carnbane Business Park.

Pádraig Mallon, chief executive officer of Pure Engineering Group, added: “This investment is a pivotal step in our ambitious growth strategy. By expanding our capacity and creating 16 new jobs, we will be equipped to secure larger contracts and strengthen our presence in GB, Europe and ROI.

"This new facility also lays the groundwork for future investments in innovation and R&D, driving long-term growth and competitiveness.

“The 16 new jobs, supported by Invest NI, include a mix of skilled professionals and manufacturing roles such as project managers, fabricators and engineers. These additional people in our talented team will bring fresh expertise and capabilities. This will help us to grow our services and maintain the exceptional quality our customers expect.”

Alan McKeown, executive director of business growth at Invest NI, added: “This investment enhances Pure Engineering Group’s global competitiveness and will create a ripple effect across the local economy, strengthening supply chains and delivering valuable jobs in Newry.