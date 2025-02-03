Northern Ireland social enterprise firm appoints Newtownabbey businessman as new director
Northern Ireland social enterprise firm Radius Housing has appointed Newtownabbey businessman Martin Gillespie as its new director of asset management.
With over 25 years of experience in the facilities management sector, Martin brings a wealth of expertise across facilities management and compliance services.
He has held senior and operational board roles in multinational organisations, demonstrating a strong track record in delivering best-in-class services across both public and private sectors.
Throughout his career, Martin has demonstrated exceptional leadership, particularly in managing a range of educational and health Public Finance Initiatives (PFI) Projects worth over £210 million. His expertise spans new business growth, governance, contract retention, P&L and the implementation of new service delivery models.
Having successfully led teams of over 250 personnel across the UK and Ireland, Martin has worked across key sectors such as blue light services, education, healthcare, legal, and professional services.
Martin is an active member of the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management and the Institute of Directors (IoD) and brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight that will be an invaluable asset to Radius Housing as the organisation continues to grow and evolve.
In his new role, Martin will focus on delivering a number of key business drivers such as stock condition strategy/life cycle replacement, asset compliance, business governance, major planned investment projects and strategic maintenance delivery.
Speaking about his new role, Martin, said: “I am thrilled to join Radius Housing at such an exciting time. The organisation has a strong reputation for innovation and excellence, and I look forward to working with the team to enhance our asset management strategy, ensuring we continue to provide high-quality homes and services to our tenants.”
John McLean, CEO of Radius Housing, welcomed Martin’s appointment: “We are delighted to have Martin on board. His extensive experience and leadership in asset management will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and strengthen our housing portfolio. We look forward to the positive impact he will make in driving forward our strategic objectives."