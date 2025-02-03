Radius Housing has announced the appointment of Martin Gillespie as its new director of asset management

Having successfully led teams of over 250 personnel across the UK and Ireland, Martin Gillespie has worked across key sectors such as blue light services, education, healthcare, legal, and professional services

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland social enterprise firm Radius Housing has appointed Newtownabbey businessman Martin Gillespie as its new director of asset management.

With over 25 years of experience in the facilities management sector, Martin brings a wealth of expertise across facilities management and compliance services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has held senior and operational board roles in multinational organisations, demonstrating a strong track record in delivering best-in-class services across both public and private sectors.

Throughout his career, Martin has demonstrated exceptional leadership, particularly in managing a range of educational and health Public Finance Initiatives (PFI) Projects worth over £210 million. His expertise spans new business growth, governance, contract retention, P&L and the implementation of new service delivery models.

Having successfully led teams of over 250 personnel across the UK and Ireland, Martin has worked across key sectors such as blue light services, education, healthcare, legal, and professional services.

Martin is an active member of the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management and the Institute of Directors (IoD) and brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight that will be an invaluable asset to Radius Housing as the organisation continues to grow and evolve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his new role, Martin will focus on delivering a number of key business drivers such as stock condition strategy/life cycle replacement, asset compliance, business governance, major planned investment projects and strategic maintenance delivery.

Speaking about his new role, Martin, said: “I am thrilled to join Radius Housing at such an exciting time. The organisation has a strong reputation for innovation and excellence, and I look forward to working with the team to enhance our asset management strategy, ensuring we continue to provide high-quality homes and services to our tenants.”