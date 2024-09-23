Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland software company, Allsop, has secured a new contract worth over £300,000 in Europe with a leading European grocery distributor to integrate its Process Automation Software into the distributor’s operations.

The contract is the latest success for the Belfast company which developed its software with the help of research and development support from Invest Northern Ireland. Allsop’s software uses AI and machine learning to help customers increase their efficiency and productivity.

Making the announcement, Ian Topping, director at Allsop, said: “Our aim is to help companies to streamline administrative tasks, to save time, reduce costs, increase efficiency, and achieve better service delivery. We work collaboratively with our clients to understand their business and tailor our software to their specific needs.

“We developed our core data management software with R&D support from Invest NI and later received support to enhance its functionality. This allowed us to quickly develop the software and continue to evolve it to meet new demands. Invest NI also helped us to secure new sales in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland before securing this contract.”

Established in 1996 by Trevor Allsop, Allsop has helped hundreds of clients in the food, manufacturing and construction sectors to streamline their administrative tasks to achieve increased productivity and growth.

Congratulating the company on its new contract, Anne Beggs, director of Trade and Investment at Invest NI, explained: “Securing this contract with one of Europe's leading grocery distributors is a significant achievement for Allsop and demonstrates the quality of its software and commitment to exceptional customer service.”

Allsop hired a graduate through Invest NI’s Graduate to Export Programme who played a key role in conducting market research and identifying potential target businesses. Its sales outreach team then built on these insights to secure the contract.

Anne continued: "Since 2014, Allsop has effectively utilised a wide range of Invest NI support; from developing its software through our R&D funding, to leveraging our marketing assistance to bring its product to market and participating in our Graduate to Export Programme to hire a graduate focused on expanding its export capabilities. This comprehensive support has provided Allsop with the infrastructure, skills, and market insights needed to continue its growth, and is setting it up for further international success.”