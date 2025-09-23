Investment by Contact Marketing directors Steven and Neil McGarry strengthens distribution capabilities and supports growth across owned brands and third-party logistics including Favour, CLINIVET, DR Jaynes, and 3PL services

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland distribution service Contact Marketing (NI) has celebrated the completion of a warehouse extension and new office build in Randalstown, which represents a £1million investment by directors Steven and Neil McGarry

The expansion project ensures Contact Marketing is well-positioned to develop opportunities and grow across the pet product brands it owns, Favour, CLINIVET, and DR Jaynes, as well as the wider third-party logistics (3PL) facilities and services it provides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven McGarry, joint managing director, said: "The completion of this move and our new facilities mark a pivotal moment in our company’s history.

Contact Marketing (NI) has celebrated the completion of a warehouse extension and new office build in Randalstown. Council’s Steven Norris officially opens the new expansion with Steven McGarry (left) and Neil McGarry (right), joint managing directors of Contact Marketing

"We are extremely proud to invest in Randalstown, support the local economy, and provide high-quality products and services to our customers. Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to ensure this expansion reflects our ambition to grow and innovate while staying true to our roots as a local business with a global outlook."

He added: "We are extremely fortunate to have such a loyal and hard-working team. With this expansion, we are ready to take on new challenges and would welcome any opportunity to explore new product types, helping to propel the next great brand or product to the markets we operate in and beyond."

Steven Norris, deputy director of regeneration and infrastructure at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, said: "Contact Marketing’s investment in these modern facilities demonstrates the strength and ambition of this local family business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad