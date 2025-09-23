'Our new facilities mark a pivotal moment in our company’s history': Co Antrim brothers unveil new Randalstown warehouse and office facilities, boosting local economy and driving global growth
Northern Ireland distribution service Contact Marketing (NI) has celebrated the completion of a warehouse extension and new office build in Randalstown, which represents a £1million investment by directors Steven and Neil McGarry
The expansion project ensures Contact Marketing is well-positioned to develop opportunities and grow across the pet product brands it owns, Favour, CLINIVET, and DR Jaynes, as well as the wider third-party logistics (3PL) facilities and services it provides.
Steven McGarry, joint managing director, said: "The completion of this move and our new facilities mark a pivotal moment in our company’s history.
"We are extremely proud to invest in Randalstown, support the local economy, and provide high-quality products and services to our customers. Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to ensure this expansion reflects our ambition to grow and innovate while staying true to our roots as a local business with a global outlook."
He added: "We are extremely fortunate to have such a loyal and hard-working team. With this expansion, we are ready to take on new challenges and would welcome any opportunity to explore new product types, helping to propel the next great brand or product to the markets we operate in and beyond."
Steven Norris, deputy director of regeneration and infrastructure at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, said: "Contact Marketing’s investment in these modern facilities demonstrates the strength and ambition of this local family business.
"This expansion not only secures employment for the local workforce but also enhances the area’s capacity for economic growth and innovation. We wish the team every success as they continue to develop their operations."