President of Belfast Chamber ‘understands the frustrations around some of the underlying issues’ however hit out stating ‘violence is never the answer’

Two leading business organisations have issue an appeal to stop the racist attacks on Belfast businesses.

Retail NI and Belfast Chamber condemned the recent spate of violence where local businesses have been attacked following anti-immigration protests.

In a statement, the president of Belfast Chamber highlighted he ‘recognised people’s right to protest peacefully’ and understood ‘the frustrations around some of the underlying issues’. However he hit out stating ‘such violence is hugely detrimental to our city’s reputation’.

General view of the Sandy Row and Donegall Road where police came under attack during further disorder in south Belfast, Northern Ireland last night. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Gavin Annon, president of Belfast Chamber, explained: “Belfast Chamber condemns the violence that has occurred in Belfast in recent days. We are working tirelessly with a large number of organisations to help create a city that is welcoming, inclusive and sustainable for all. Such violence is hugely detrimental to our city’s reputation.

“Those responsible must recognise the severe damage they are causing to businesses and the major impact this is having on people’s livelihoods, with a lot of organisations impacted either directly or indirectly through closures due to concerns for their staff’s safety.

“Belfast Chamber recognises people’s right to protest peacefully and understands the frustrations around some of the underlying issues, such as the lack of adequate housing. Indeed, we have been at the forefront in engaging with stakeholders, including government departments and Belfast City Council, to help address these challenges. However, violence is never the answer.”

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts, added: “These attacks are despicable and should be condemned. Racism has no place in our community and those behind these attacks should be brought to justice.

“Our thoughts are with the owners and staff of these businesses going through such a traumatic experience.