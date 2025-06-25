Belfast to host co-operative business showcase ahead of Co-ops Day. Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Tracy Kelly, is joined by Josephine McDonnell from Belfast Cleaning Society and Tiziana O’Hara from Co-operatives Alliance

Belfast City Council invites the community to explore how co-operative business models can shape a stronger, fairer city

Belfast City Council is hosting a showcase event at St George’s Market on Wednesday, July 2 to encourage more co-operative businesses to set up in the city. Ahead of International Day of Co-operatives next weekend (Saturday, July 5), the drop-in morning, from 9.30am to 1.30pm, is open to anyone considering a co-operative model for their new business, as well as those looking to grow their existing co-op further. Local co-ops, including Boundary Brewery, Trademark, Co-operative Alternatives and Belfast Cleaning Society, will be talking about their journeys and how they are making a difference to their staff, customers and the local community.

“There has been a renewed interest in co-operative business models in recent years, as sectors like renewable energy, housing and local food production attract more attention and we want to do all that we can to unlock access to this option to prospective business owners,” said Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Tracy Kelly. “Choosing co-operative can be a positive move for all involved, helping businesses get on a more sustainable footing and supporting the development of an economy that is inclusive for everyone. “The Co-operative Business Showcase is about showing aspiring businesses and entrepreneurs what’s possible with this business model and encouraging them to consider it as a potential way forward.

