The North West is taking centre stage in financial technology innovation, with a RegTech Forum and conference hosted at the historic Great Hall on Ulster University’s Magee Campus.
The event, supported by Invest NI, Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC), and Ulster University is being attended by the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman Alastair King, and over 100 industry leaders, regulators, academics, and innovators. It will showcase the North West’s potential to lead in regulatory and supervisory technology, addressing pressing global challenges in governance, risk, and compliance.
John Healy, chair of Invest NI, said: “This event is a significant milestone in establishing the North West as a premier destination for fintech investment and innovation.
"With our cross border connections and growing talent pipeline, Northern Ireland is in an excellent position to take the lead in addressing the complex regulatory challenges of the financial sector. We are excited to welcome key stakeholders from across the UK and Ireland to witness this potential firsthand.”
Economy Minister, Conor Murphy, highlighted the significance of the RegTech Forum: “This event underscores the North West’s potential to become a global leader in RegTech innovation.
"By harnessing the region’s strategic advantages, all-island expertise and strong partnerships between Invest NI, Council, industry, academia, and regulators, we are building a foundation for transformative innovation in financial regulation. Today’s event not only highlights these unique strengths but also showcases what can be achieved through collaboration on a global stage.”
The Lord Mayor of the City of London Corporation, Alastair King, added: “It was a pleasure to attend and speak at the RegTech Forum. The appetite for growth and innovation was palpable and the City Corporation is honoured to be a part of it.
“This is a truly exciting time for Northern Ireland, with the region beginning to emerge a leader in the RegTech sector, playing a huge part in driving the UK’s financial and professional services sector – we will continue to work closely with the region to build on its brilliant work across the UK.”
Earlier in the day Alderman King was officially welcomed to the Guildhall by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, who said it was an exciting opportunity to discuss the region’s growing proposition: “I was delighted to welcome Alderman King to the city today, where we discussed our priorities as civic leaders, as well as common interests in business and innovation. I feel that now is a significant time of opportunity for the North West with its unique positioning on the EU-UK border, combined with the ground breaking research and development work that is being delivered locally, as well as existing expertise available, across multiple regulated sectors.”