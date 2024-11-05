'This trade mission, which brings together seven of Northern Ireland’s leading companies, provides an invaluable platform to win business'
Invest Northern Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland has commenced the first all-island Trade Mission to the Singapore Fintech Festival, the world’s largest fintech trade event.
The all-island mission is jointly being led by Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Mary Buckley, executive director of IDA Ireland and representing Northern Ireland, Conor Murphy MLA, Economy Minister for Northern Ireland.
Nine Enterprise Ireland clients and seven Invest Northern Ireland companies are participating on the trade mission and will be showcased at the all-island stand at the Singapore Fintech Festival.
The four-day trade mission will promote the island of Ireland as a centre for excellence and innovation for regtech, fintech and financial services, and celebrate the success of Irish and Northern Ireland fintech and financial services companies in Singapore and across the Asia Pacific market.
Invest NI CEO, Kieran Donoghue, explained: “The Asia-Pacific market presents substantial growth opportunities for Northern Ireland companies, and with our dedicated in-market team on the ground, we are well-equipped to support their expansion and guide them through this dynamic landscape. “This trade mission, which brings together seven of Northern Ireland’s leading companies, provides an invaluable platform to win business, forge strategic partnerships, engage with regional leaders, and connect with the Northern Irish diaspora. These connections will foster long-term economic benefits for Northern Ireland and the wider island.”
Key events across the four-day trade mission include:
Irish Chamber of Commerce, Singapore Fintech event focused on highlighting fintech opportunities in the Asia Pacific region to Irish and Northern Ireland companies.
Visit to Edutech Asia, Asia’s largest conference and exhibition for educators and EdTech providers, supported by Enterprise Ireland with leading Irish Edtech companies, Adaptemy and SEAts software attending an Ireland Pavilion.
Singapore Fintech Festival moderated panel discussion on the Innovation and Funding landscape in Ireland. As part of the visit, Enterprise Ireland client company ICDL Asia, part of ICDL, Ireland's leading digital skills certification, will sign a partnership with MCE to provide a complete learning and assessment solution to primary and secondary schools in the Asia Pacific.
MCE, Malaysia’s certificate of education, currently provides its standard academic curriculum and courseware to thousands of schools across Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. This partnership will benefit tens of thousands of students and teachers in the wider Asia Pacific region. Enterprise Ireland client company, Daon, the leading biometrics and identity assurance software company will also announce an extension of their partnership with TONIK, Southeast Asia’s digital-only bank as part of the Trade Mission.
Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, explained: “Singapore is one of the most developed and innovative financial hubs in Asia and is a gateway for the broader Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Asia-Pacific markets. The Asia-Pacific market is the fourth largest export market for Irish fintech and financial services companies with many Irish companies actively helping the Singaporean and wider Asia-Pacific banking sector to address challenges related to digital transformation, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, financial inclusion, and sustainability. “This trade mission will serve to showcase the dynamic and innovative fintech sector across the island of Ireland and support the participating companies to expand their presence in the vibrant Asia-Pacific fintech ecosystem, in a very welcome partnership with our colleagues in Invest Northern Ireland.” Mary Buckley, executive director, IDA Ireland, added: “The Singapore Fintech Festival provides an opportunity for IDA Ireland to engage with many of our existing clients and with some of the newer companies in the growing international Fintech space. Ireland’s unique mix of a 40 year track record of financial services, combined with being the European home to many of the world’s biggest technology companies for decades, mean that Fintechs feel really at home in Ireland. They can leverage the regulatory experience of the talented workforce familiar with the regulation of financial services, in addition to the scale and innovation that access to world class tech talent brings. The island of Ireland is uniquely placed for Fintech in that respect.” Enterprise Ireland client companies participating on the mission, include Continuum Commerce, CubeMatch, Daon, Fenergo, Fexco, GetVisibility, Intiuition, KnowYourCustomer and TransferMate. Invest Northern Ireland client companies participating on the mission include EOS IT Solutions, Fern Software, FD Technologies, FinTrU, Funds Axis, Kyper Digital and Neueda.