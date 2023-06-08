A Tourism NI campaign aimed at encouraging more people to consider a career in the tourism and hospitality industry attracted more than 30,000 visits to its website in less than one month.

Phase one of the `Make It Here’ multimedia programme was launched in a bid to build on ongoing initiatives by industry bodies to change perceptions of careers in the industry.

The campaign will also ensure that the many benefits of working in the industry are understood.

Having ran between March 7 and March 31, there were over 30,700 visits to the new website, www.makeyourcareer.co.uk, which showcases the range of careers available.

Of these, more than 11,300 people proceeded on to the linked recruitment sites in search of jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry.

While tourism generates an estimated £1bn in visitor spend for the economy in Northern Ireland each year, and accounts for one in every 12 jobs, the sector has faced a significant skills shortage in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Research undertaken by Tourism NI last year found that recruitment and retention were one of the biggest challenges cited by employers in the industry, alongside the cost of doing business.

Separate research from Hospitality and Tourism Skills (HATS) revealed that many people in Northern Ireland don’t consider a career in tourism or hospitality because of negative perceptions about issues such as job security and long hours.

The `Make it Here’ campaign hopes to address those perceptions and highlight positive aspects of working in the industry that are usually overlooked, such as career progression opportunities, flexible working hours and the sociable nature of many roles.

The campaign will target new entrants to the job market as well as career switchers and part time or seasonal workers, such as retirees considering a return to work.

The campaign is being led by Tourism NI and supported by key industry bodies such as the HATS network, Hospitality Ulster, Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance, Springboard, Bus & Coach NI and a range of employer.

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels, explained: “Tourism and hospitality offers a range of exciting careers across many different areas.

“The `Make it Here’ campaign demonstrated our vibrant industry and Hastings Hotels were delighted to support the initiative. We welcome the continued investment from Tourism Northern in this crucially important area for the sector.”

Eimear Callaghan, head of experience & industry development, said Tourism NI is “delighted with the initial results” of the` Make It Here’ initiative.

“The campaign was designed to start to change perceptions of careers in the Tourism and Hospitality sector, showing the great many benefits of working in the industry such as clear career progression opportunities, flexible hours to suit individual lifestyles and above all, a fun and vibrant industry to work in,” she added.

