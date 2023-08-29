Stuart Anderson, Head of Public Affairs at the NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was speaking after the government announced that the first stage of the UK’s new 'Border Target Model', originally set for October, is now delayed to January 2024.

Mr Anderson says the new model governs importing goods into the UK from countries inside and outside the EU – and he welcomed the delay in implementing it.

“Businesses preparing for the initial implementation phase of the Windsor Framework on 1 October will breathe a sigh of relief that the timeframe for the GB Border Target Operating Model has been delayed until 2024," he said.

A sign on a lamppost that reads 'Ulster is British - no internal UK Border - Unionists against NI Protocol', opposite the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland.

“Whilst further details are required, Northern Ireland’s agrifood businesses will also welcome that additional protections are proposed to qualify for unfettered access to the GB market. Upholding the twin objectives of preserving barrier free access to GB whilst protecting the integrity of Northern Ireland’s world-renowned produce will be critical.

Rules around the movement of food products are being altered after the food industry expressed concerns that goods made in other countries could simply have been relabelled as 'from Northern Ireland' to get unfettered access to GB.

As a result most goods that are in free circulation in NI will qualify for unfettered access to GB, however food and animal feed products will need to be owned or processed in NI by an NI registered business in order to qualify, the BBC reported.

UUP Brexit spokesman Steve Aiken said: "The implementation, or should we say, non-implementation on checks of food imports into England, Scotland & Wales, has demonstrated how unprepared the Conservative Government is on its hard Brexit.