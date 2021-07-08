People in Northern Ireland who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine could be exempt from mandatory quarantine when they return from Spain, Italy, France and all other countries contained in the amber list.

The Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, MP, is set to announce a similar change to the travel restrictions in England and it is understood that the Northern Ireland Executive will approve he same advice and guidance.

The current rules for people travelling to Northern Ireland from a country or other location included in the amber travel list are as follows:

- Must self-isolate for 10 days

- Provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to three days before departure.

- Book post arrival testing and complete aUK passenger locator form either on arrival, or in the 48 hours before arrival.

The news comes on the same day the Northern Ireland Executive is set to officially announce its next indicative date for the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Executive is set to meet on Thursday afternoon during which time it will discuss the potential scrapping of mandatory face-coverings in places of worship, live music indoors and the reopening of theatres and exhibitions.

It is believed the Executive will announce Monday July 26 as the indicative date for the latest easing of restrictions.

The Executive is also believed to be considering allowing up to 10 people from two households to meet-up indoors.